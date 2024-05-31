Amongst Oregon State's official visitors this weekend is Papillion, Nebraska native Garin Maley. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound offensive tackle picked up an offer from the Beavers earlier this month and the two sides quickly scheduled an official visit for this weekend.

The Beavers currently hold one commitment from an offensive lineman this cycle in Vancouver, Washington native Noah Thomas and have a pair of other official visitors on the offensive line scheduled this June in Ren Brown and Jake Normoyle. Together the four are amongst Oregon State's top offensive line prospects this cycle.

"The coaching staff as a whole has made me feel like a priority, Coach DeVan is a great coach with a ton of experience and I look forward to talking with him more on the OV," Maley told BeaversEdge.