This weekend, Oregon State will be hosting three-star defensive end Epi Sitanilei for an official visit. The Beavers are rather new in the 6-foot-5, 210-pound defensive end's recruitment, only offering him at the end of last month.

"The three-star defensive end was at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco but has transferred to Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., and while that might bring a little less exposure, he should be the dominant force on that defense.

A player with an independent streak who can play multiple positions, Sitanilei is just a pure athlete, super smooth in everything he does, plays aggressively off the edge and has a motor that never slows down." - Adam Gorney