Oregon State Baseball: Breaking Down The Corvallis Regional
Oregon State opens the Corvallis Regional as the 15th national seed in the NCAA Tournament on Friday. The Beavers will play Tulane at 6 p.m. at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
UC Irvine and Nicholls State will open the regional at 1 p.m. on Friday.
The Corvallis Regional will be paired with the Lexington Regional, which features the No. 2 seed University of Kentucky, Indiana State, Illinois, and Western Michigan.
The winners of the two regionals will play each other in Super Regionals with a trip to the College World Series on the line.
2. UC Irvine (43-12, 22-8 Big West)
The UC Irvine Anteaters finished with a 43-12 overall record and a 22-8 conference record, which knotted them a second-place finish in the Big West Conference.
The Beavers and Anteaters have played each other 11 times, including post-season and regular-season matchups. UC Irvine holds a 6-5 advantage over Oregon State; the last time these teams played was in 2022, when the Beavers won the regular season series at Goss Stadium.
The last postseason matchup saw the Beavers lose to the Anteaters 4-2 in the 2014 Corvallis Regional championship game, ending the Beavers' chances to host a super regional that year.
In 2007, the Beavers defeated the Anteaters in the 2007 College World Series 7-1. The win over the Anteaters advanced OSU to the CWS Final, where the Beavers swept North Carolina to win their second title.
Former player and current Pat Casey Head Baseball Coach at Oregon State Mitch Canham, along with former assistant coach and player Darwin Barney, each went 3-5 in the win over the Anteaters. Canham hit a home run and drove in three runs, while Barney drove in a pair of runs.
As a squad in the 2024 season, the Anteaters were projected to be a national seed late, having been ranked nationally all season, but ended up as the second seed in the Corvallis Regional.
Left fielder Myles Smith and catcher Blake Penso lead the team in batting average, with both hitting .400 on the season.
Catcher Thomas McCaffery leads the Anteaters in home runs with ten on the season. The next closest to McCaffery is infielder Anthony Martinez with nine home runs, and outfielders Myles Smith and Chase Call and infielder Joichiro Oyama each have eight home runs.
Shortstop Woody Hadeen leads the Anteaters in stolen bases with 12.
For the Anteaters pitching staff, LHP Nick Pinto leads the team in strikeouts with 90 on the season and has a 3.44 ERA. Pinto is expected to be the starter for the Anteaters on the mound against Nicholls State on Friday.
3. Nicholls State (38-20, 16-8 Southland)
Nicholls finished as the runner-up in the regular season to Lamar in the Southland Conference, before blitzing through the conference tournament with a pair of run-rule victories to capture the automatic bid.
Oregon State and Nicholls have never faced off in baseball. The Colonels are making their second consecutive tournament appearance and fifth all-time.
Nicholls appeared in the Tuscaloosa Regional a year ago as the No. 4 seed, and were bounced swiftly by the Crimson Tide and Boston College Eagles 4-3 and 14-6.
Nicholls will enter the Corvallis regional as the No. 3 seed, and will face a tough UC Irvine team in their opening contest. Lucky for the Beavers, one would think they miss Colonels ace Jacob Mayers, who has struck out 105 in just 69.1 IP to go along with a 4.28 ERA.
Mayers heads a staff that finished second in the Southland Conference in ERA (5.18), first in strikeouts (518), and the second-lowest average against (.258). The bullpen is led by first-team all-conference RP Nico Saltaformaggio, who led the team in innings without starting a single game.
The Colonels’ offense paced the Southland Conference in AVG, OBP, 2B, BB, total bases, and runs scored. A big part of that is 1B Edgar Alvarez, who became the first Colonel to ever win Southland Player of the Year when the conference awards were announced last week.
Alvarez slashed .411/.518/.680 with 21 2B and 12 HR, walking 51 times to just 30 strikeouts, and is one of five Colonels with an OPS above .900.
4. Tulane (35-24, 15-12 AAC)
Tulane finished the 2024 season with a 35-24 overall record and a 15-12 record in American Athletic Conference play, finishing third.
Both Oregon State and Tulane competed in the 2023 Baton Rouge Regional but did not play each other.
The Green Wave holds a 3-0 series advantage against the Beavers and are playing each for a fourth time overall. The last matchup between the two squads was in 2005 in the College World Series in Omaha.
Tulane enters the Corvallis Regional as the No. 4 seed and will play against the Beavers in the opening game of the Regional.
Tulane and UC Irvine have played each other this season, where the Anteaters swept the Green Wave in February. Tulane and Nichols State have also played each other, where the Green Wave swept the two-game regular season series.
The Green Wave earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament with a walk-off win over Wichita State in the American Athletic Conference championship game. They secured an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament, and the win gave them their first back-to-back championship win as members of the American Athletic Conference.
Infielder Adam Elbing leads the Green Wave in batting average with a .375 average on the season, while infielder Brady Marget is the next closest on the team with a .340 average.
Outfielder Jackson Linn leads the team in home runs with 16; Linn was also responsible for the walk-off home run that gave Tulane their win against Wichita State in the AAC championship game. Outfielder Teo Banks has hit 14 home runs this season, and both infielder Gavin Schulz and catcher Colin Tuft have hit 11 home runs. The team's only other player in double-digit home run figures is Marget, with ten home runs.
Tuft also leads the team in stolen bases, with 13 bases stolen during the season.
For the Green Wave pitching staff, RHP Chandler Welch leads the team in strikeouts with 87 on the season and has a 4.24 ERA. The expected starter for the Green Wave on the mound against the Beavers is LHP Luc Fladda, who struck out 60 batters this season and has a 5.28 ERA.
