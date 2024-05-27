CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State Baseball enters the NCAA Baseball tournament as the No. 15 national seed, it was announced on Monday.





The Beavers' opponents in the Corvallis Regional will be UC Irvine, Nicholls State, and Tulane. Oregon State will open the Corvallis Regional against Tulane on Friday.





Oregon State comes into the Corvallis Regional with a 24-2 record at home and a 27-7 record in NCAA Regional home games.





The hosting opportunity is the second during Mitch Canham’s tenure as the Pat Casey Head Baseball Coach at Oregon State. He guided the Beavers to a 3-1 mark in 2022, defeating New Mexico State, San Diego, and Vanderbilt en route to a berth in the Corvallis Super Regional.





The Beavers have hosted an NCAA Regional for the 12th time and the 10th since 2005, having previously hosted in 2005, 2006, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2022.





The 2024 Corvallis Regional will begin on Friday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.





2024 Corvallis Regional Bracket:





(1) (15) Oregon State (42-14)





(2) UC Irvine (43-12)





(3) Nicholls State (38-20)





(4) Tulane (35-24)



