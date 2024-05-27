Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Oregon State Official Visit Profile: WR/TE JJ Buchanan

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

This weekend, Oregon State will be hosting a large group of prospects on campus for their first big official visit weekend of the season. Amongst those visitors is 6-foot-4, 200-pound wide receiver / tight end JJ Buchanan out of Coronado High School in Henderson, Las Vegas.

MORE: WBB: Beavers Add Baylor Transfer | 2025 Big Board | OSU QB Target Earns Elite11 | Beavers Add PWO TE | Baseball Postseason Projections | WBB Adds Elisa Mehyar | 2025 BIG BOARD: OFFENSE


The Beavers originally offered Buchanan in April, making a strong impression on the receiver. Buchanan was extended the offer by Beavers tight ends coach Jon Boyer.

"Coach Boyer gave me the offer and he told me he loved my athleticism and how I could thrive in their offense being a receiving threat at the tight end position," Buchanan said about the official visit at the time.

Last fall for Coronado, Buchanan recorded 38 receptions for 688 yards and three touchdowns across 11 games played. He also had 35 tackles, nine pass deflections, and four interceptions on defense as a free safety.


THE CONTENDERS

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement