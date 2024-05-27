This weekend, Oregon State will be hosting a large group of prospects on campus for their first big official visit weekend of the season. Amongst those visitors is 6-foot-4, 200-pound wide receiver / tight end JJ Buchanan out of Coronado High School in Henderson, Las Vegas.

The Beavers originally offered Buchanan in April, making a strong impression on the receiver. Buchanan was extended the offer by Beavers tight ends coach Jon Boyer.

"Coach Boyer gave me the offer and he told me he loved my athleticism and how I could thrive in their offense being a receiving threat at the tight end position," Buchanan said about the official visit at the time.



Last fall for Coronado, Buchanan recorded 38 receptions for 688 yards and three touchdowns across 11 games played. He also had 35 tackles, nine pass deflections, and four interceptions on defense as a free safety.





