A two-star recruit out of Bush High School in Houston, Omotosho committed to the Cowboys originally over Lousiana Tech and Liberty. The rising redshirt sophomore experienced somewhat of a breakout season for the Cowboys this season recording 34 tackles according to Pro Football Focus including six sacks. He also recorded 38 total quarterback pressures and 25 quarterback hurries over 293 pass-rushing opportunities.

Among Oregon State's transfer portal offers on Monday was Wyoming defensive end transfer Oluwaseyi Omotosho. Omotosho will have three years of eligibility at his next program thanks to COVID eligibility rules.

After not appearing in any games for the Cowboys in 2020, Omotosho appeared in three games in 2021 before becoming a regular this past season, leading to his quality season.

Overall, Pro Football Focus gave Omotosho a 63.9 overall defensive grade. He also received a 69.5 pass-rushing grade and a 52.1 run-defense grade. Notably, early in the season, he struggled in wrapping up ball carries, missing six tackles in his first four games. However, as the season progressed, his tackling improved greatly, only missing three tackles for the remainder of the season.

The Beavers could use a pass-rushing specialist on their defensive line in 2023. While their defensive line was able to average over 17 quarterback pressures over 12 regular season games, they were only able to record 20 sacks on the season.

The Houston native also reported an offer from West Virginia on Monday.