Oregon State extends offer to Nevada OL transfer Grant Starck
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday morning meaning hundreds and soon-to-be thousands of college football players can officially begin finding their new homes. The Oregon State Beavers are once again expected to be active in this year's transfer portal ongoings and on Monday they were quick to extend an offer to Nevada offensive line transfer Grant Starck.
A native of Springfield (OR), Starck entered the transfer portal after spending three seasons at Nevada, appearing in 22 games over the last two seasons. He has two years of eligibility left at his next destination.
According to PFF, Starck recorded 859 total snaps over his 12 starts with Nevada this season recording an overall offensvie grade of 79.0. He's a superb pass blocker with a pass protector grade of 80.2 and a strong run blocker recording a 75.9 grade. In pass protection this season, Starck allowed 18 total pressures, 12 hurries, and just three sacks over 484 pass-blocking opportunities. All 859 of his snaps came on the left side of the Wolfpacks' offensive line including 756 at left tackle.
While the Beavers are currently expected to return both starting offensive tackles in Joshua Gray and Taliese Fuaga, they will be losing right guard Brandon Kipper who used his last year of eligibility this season.
While most of Starck's experience has been at left tackle, he has spent time at guard as well. This season, he played 99 snaps at left guard, all coming against FCS opponent Incarnate Word. According to PFF, it was his lowest-graded game of the season across the board.
