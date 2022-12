PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!





Happy Transfer Portal Opening Day BeaversEdge subscribers! As of Monday morning, the transfer portal is officially open for all FBS recruits. As we go through the next few weeks and months, we'll be tracking Oregon State's transfer portal doings right here on BeaversEdge both through articles and the forums!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW ALONG WITH THE RIVALS TRANSFER PORTAL DATABASE AND RANKINGS!

MORE: Where OSU's 2023 Class Ranks | Jonathan Smith Las Vegas Bowl Presser | Beavers To Face Florida In Las Vegas Bowl | Beavers No. 14 In CFP | Inside The Dam: Transfer Portal, Class Of 2023, Coaches On The Road | Oregon State-Florida Kickoff In Las Vegas Moved To 11:30 A.M.