PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Beavers No. 14 In CFP | Beavers In AP & Coaches Poll | PFF: Top Defenders In 2022 | Inside The Dam: Transfer Portal, Class Of 2023, Coaches On The Road | EDGE POD: Talkin' Nolan Transfer, Win Over UO, & Bowl Destinations | Chance Nolan Enters Transfer Portal | A Closer Look At Oregon State's Potential Transfer Portal Quarterbacks V1

Oregon State football is Las Vegas bound!

Following a 9-3 (6-3 Pac-12) campaign, the Beavers are set to face the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC) at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 17th at 4:30 p.m.

This will be the first-ever matchup between the Gators and Beavers...

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage...