Florida starting quarterback Anthony Richardson won't be playing in the Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon State as the redshirt sophomore announced his intention to declare for the NFL draft and skip the postseason.

The 6-foot-2, 232-pounder went 176-for-327 (54%) for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions. He also tallied 654 rushing yards (third-leading rusher) and the second-most rushing touchdowns with nine...

Without Richardson, it's unclear what the Gators will do at quarterback. Backup Jalen Kitna was dismissed from the team last week, so that leaves Jack Miller II (R-Fr.), Kyle Engel (R-So.), Max Brown (Fr.), and Jack Anders (R-So.) as the lone quarterbacks on the roster.

The most likely options seem to be Engel (who's played a career two snaps, vs South Carolina) or Miller II who transferred from Ohio State at the end of last season but has yet to see action with the Gators...

The Gators will also be without defensive lineman Gervon Dexter, who was the fifth leading tackler for Florida this season with 55. Dexter also tallied four tackles for loss and two sacks...

