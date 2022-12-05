With the early signing period (Dec. 21st) just over two weeks away, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at where Oregon State's 2023 class ranks and how it compares to previous seasons under head coach Jonathan Smith ...

With just over two weeks left before the early signing period on Wednesday, December 21st, Oregon State football currently has 16 commitments for the class of 2023.

Those 16 pledges are quarterback Aidan Chiles, wide receivers David Wells, Tastean Reddicks, Zachary Card, and Montrel Hatten, tight ends Cooper Jensen and Dorian Thomas, offensive lineman Jacob Anderson and Zander Etsy, defensive linemen Thomas Collins, Abraham Johnson, Zakaih Saez, Kelze Howard, linebacker Isaiah Chisom, and defensive backs Andre Jordan and Jermod McCoy...

The Beavers are on the road recruiting so there's still a chance we could see more commitments or perhaps even flips...

In terms of the national rank, Oregon State checks in at No. 59 with 990 total points...

In terms of the Pac-12 rank, the Beavers check in at No. 9 in the conference, ahead of WSU, ASU, & Cal...

This is an updated look at recruiting rankings for the 2023 class, so if you need a refresher on how Rivals ranks classes and players, click here for the formula.