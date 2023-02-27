PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SAN FRANCISCO – Oregon State’s Trent Sellers has been named the Pac-12’s Pitcher of the Week, and Gavin Turley has been selected as the Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Sellers picks up the top pitching honor after striking out 12 Coppin State batters in Oregon State’s 11-1 series-opening win on Friday. He scattered four hits and two walks in 5 1/3 scoreless innings to pick up the win and improve to 1-1 on the year.

The Kennewick, Wash., native is tied for seventh nationally with 19 strikeouts. He is averaging 20.52 strikeouts per nine innings, which is tied for second.

Turley, from Chandler, Ariz., hit safely in all four games for the Beavers the last week, and went 8-for-15 with eight runs scored, one double, two home runs, eight runs batted in and six walks. He posted multiple hits and RBI in three of the four games.

The freshman is 10-for-24 in seven games this season, collecting 12 runs with one double, three home runs, 10 RBI and nine walks.

Sellers’ honor is the 100th all-time for an Oregon State pitcher, the most in the Pac-12, and gives the Beavers at least one in 13 consecutive seasons, excluding the Covid-19 shortened 2020 year. Turley’s honor, meanwhile, is the 80th all-time by an OSU player.

Next Up

Oregon State makes the trek to California to play a four-game series with Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. First pitch at Baggett Stadium Thursday is slated for 6 p.m. PT.

Home Game Tickets

