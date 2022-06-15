Oregon State MBB: Beavers Land Transfer Dzmitry Ryuny

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State and head coach Wayne Tinkle added another piece for the upcoming campaign as San Francisco transfer Dzmitry Ryuny announced his commitment!

The 6-foot-9, 205-pounder who played four seasons with the Dons will have one season of eligibility in Corvallis.

He's coming off a senior campaign in 2021-22 that saw him average 1.7 points and 1.6 rebounds. His best season with SF came during the 2020-21season when he played a career-high 27 minutes per contest and averaged 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game on 42% shooting from the floor, 37% from deep, and 68% from the free-throw line.

In terms of the roster, it'll be interesting to see who ultimately departs as Ryuny would be the 14th scholarship, one over the limit.

Expected to return are Chol Marial, Dexter Akanno, Rodrigue Andela, Glenn Taylor, Ahmad Rand, & Isaiah Johnson while the Beavers are adding Tyler Bilodeau, Nick Krass, Christian Wright, Michael Rataj, Jayden Stevens, and Jordan Pope.