Oregon State Picks Up Commitment No.5 in WR David Wells
Just days after securing their quarterback for their 2023 recruiting class, the Oregon State Beavers added an offensive weapon to the class in 6-foot-2, 170-pound Lakewood (WA) wide receiver David Wells.
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: Beavers Fall To Auburn 7-5 | 5 Questions With Auburn Expert | Preview: Beavers To Host Auburn | Official Visit Rundown June 10th | Downey (CA) QB Aidan Chiles Commits To OSU
Wells commitment is one that came together fast as the Washington native had only received his offer from the Beavers on Thursday. Wells also held offers from Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Fresno State, and Nevada.
Wells marks Beaver's third commitment in a week joining Florida defensive end Zakiah Saez and California quarterback Aiden Chiles.
MORE TO COME
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.