Oregon State Picks Up Commitment No.5 in WR David Wells

Wells commitment is one that came together fast as the Washington native had only received his offer from the Beavers on Thursday. Wells also held offers from Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Fresno State, and Nevada.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CZWF2ZXIgTmF0aW9uISEg8J+mq/Cfp6Hwn5akIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9jb21taXR0ZWQ/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNjb21taXR0ZWQ8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0JlYXZzP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29CZWF2czwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0J1aWxkVGhlRGFt P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQnVpbGRUaGVE YW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVhdmVyRm9v dGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJlYXZlckZvb3RiYWxsPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vc1piSFNlUUdLUiI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3NaYkhTZVFHS1I8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGF2aWQgV2VsbHMg SnIgKEBfZGF2aWR3ZWxsc18pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vX2Rhdmlkd2VsbHNfL3N0YXR1cy8xNTM2MTA2MzUzNTA0MTM3MjE2P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==