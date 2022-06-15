Three-Star Texas DT Cullen Fite Announces Top Three

On Tuesday night, three-star defensive tackle Cullen Fite out of Tatum (TX) announced his top three and hinted at a potential commitment in the upcoming days or weeks. The Tatum (TX) native's top three included Arizona State, UTSA, and Oregon State.

Fite is coming off an official visit to Arizona State this past weekend and still has an Oregon State official visit scheduled for next weekend, June 24. The Beavers originally offered Fite in early May and have remained in consistent contact with the three-star defensive tackle.

The Beavers currently in their 2023 recruiting class feature five commitments including picking up three since last Monday in DE Zakaih Saez, QB Aidan Chiles, and WR David Wells. The class ranks 69th in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.