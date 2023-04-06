Oregon State Spring Football Nuggets Day 7: Uiagalelei Runs With First Team
With the Oregon State football team returning to the practice fields following a two-week hiatus for finals and spring break, BeaversEdge gives you the complete breakdown in this in-depth nugget report!
Oregon State took to the field for their seventh day of spring practice on a cold, wet day in Corvallis. Here’s everything that happened!
- To start off: since it was the first practice out of the two-week break, it seemed like they were taking it pretty easy in practice. Most of the team drills were restricted to 20 yards and in. Didn’t get to see anything develop down the field for the trio of QBs who took a majority of the snaps under center.
-One of the few throws that made it downfield from Ben Gulbranson was picked off by a diving Akili Arnold, who made the play of the day on defense. Arnold was playing free safety and broke on a ball floating in no man’s land on the seam to his left and stepped right in front of the throw.
-Redshirt sophomore DB Jack Kane nearly added a pick of his own, nearly intercepting a true duck of a pass from DJ Uiagalelei.
-In terms of best throws, I’ll have to give it to DJ today. Big No. 5 lofted a pretty wheel route to Isaiah Newell down the sideline nearest to us for about 20 yards in the air.
First Team Offense
QB: DJ Uiagalelei
RB: Isaiah Newell
WR: Rweha Munyagi Jr.
WR: Zach Card
TE; Carter Neuman
TE: Jermaine Terry
OL: Dylan Lopez
OL: Tommy Spencer
OL: Luka Vincic
OL Zach Holmes
First Team Defense
DL: James Rawls
DL: Joe Golden
DL: Sione Lolohea
LB: Makiya Tongue
LB: John Miller
DB: Ryan Cooper Jr
DB: Jaden Robinson
DB: Kitan Oladapo
DB: Skyler Thomas
DB: Tyrice Ivy Jr.
----
