With the Oregon State football team returning to the practice fields following a two-week hiatus for finals and spring break, BeaversEdge gives you the complete breakdown in this in-depth nugget report!

Oregon State took to the field for their seventh day of spring practice on a cold, wet day in Corvallis. Here’s everything that happened!

- To start off: since it was the first practice out of the two-week break, it seemed like they were taking it pretty easy in practice. Most of the team drills were restricted to 20 yards and in. Didn’t get to see anything develop down the field for the trio of QBs who took a majority of the snaps under center.

-One of the few throws that made it downfield from Ben Gulbranson was picked off by a diving Akili Arnold, who made the play of the day on defense. Arnold was playing free safety and broke on a ball floating in no man’s land on the seam to his left and stepped right in front of the throw.

-Redshirt sophomore DB Jack Kane nearly added a pick of his own, nearly intercepting a true duck of a pass from DJ Uiagalelei.

-In terms of best throws, I’ll have to give it to DJ today. Big No. 5 lofted a pretty wheel route to Isaiah Newell down the sideline nearest to us for about 20 yards in the air.

First Team Offense

QB: DJ Uiagalelei

RB: Isaiah Newell

WR: Rweha Munyagi Jr.

WR: Zach Card

TE; Carter Neuman

TE: Jermaine Terry

OL: Dylan Lopez

OL: Tommy Spencer

OL: Luka Vincic

OL Zach Holmes

First Team Defense

DL: James Rawls

DL: Joe Golden

DL: Sione Lolohea

LB: Makiya Tongue

LB: John Miller

DB: Ryan Cooper Jr

DB: Jaden Robinson

DB: Kitan Oladapo

DB: Skyler Thomas

DB: Tyrice Ivy Jr.

