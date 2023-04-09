PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

EUGENE, Ore. – Wilson Weber hit a first-inning grand slam and Oregon State held Oregon hitless over 7 2/3 innings en route to a 12-2 win Sunday afternoon at PK Park.

With the win, the Beavers claimed the Rivalry Series victory thanks to a 4-2 come-from-behind win on Saturday. The Rivalry Series is presented by Safeway-Albertsons, PacificSource Health Plans, Your Local Toyota Dealers and First Interstate Bank.

The win marked the fourth 10-run win for the Beavers against Oregon since 2009 when the Ducks re-instated their program.

OSU (20-11 overall, 7-8 Pac-12 Conference) jumped ahead early on Sunday, going up 7-0 after three innings. Mason Guerra opened the game’s scoring with an RBI on a fielder’s choice, then scored when Weber’s grand slam went 468 feet over the fence in left center.

Micah McDowell used small ball to drive in the game’s sixth run, plating Travis Bazzana on a squeeze. Brady Kasper followed that with a solo home run in the third to advance the OSU lead to 7-0.

Garret Forrester made it 9-0 with a two-run blast in the eighth, his fifth of the year, then, after Oregon scored on a wild pitch in the eighth, watched as Dallas Macias drove home two on a double to right. Easton Talt ended OSU’s scoring with a sacrifice fly later in the ninth.

Jaren Hunter, AJ Lattery, Ben Ferrer and Aiden Jimenez all combined to hold Oregon (20-9, 7-5) to two runs on three hits with four walks and eight strikeouts. The Ducks didn’t pick up their first hit until two down in the eighth.

Lattery, who came on in relief in the third, picked up the win, his third of the year. He held Oregon scoreless and hitless over four while striking out four.

Forrester had three hits for the Beavers, while Kasper picked up two.

Next Up

Oregon State returns home to Goss Stadium at Coleman Field on Monday. The Beavers host Gonzaga for a pair of games, beginning with a 6 p.m. PT first pitch in the opener. The game will air live on Pac-12 Oregon.

Home Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for the 2023 season can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com.

Oregon State Notes

- All five of Brady Kasper’s home runs this season have been solo shots.

- OSU has won two consecutive series against the Ducks and five of the last six dating back to 2017.

- Weber’s grand slam was Oregon State’s fourth of the season.

- OSU is 7-3 in its last 10 against the Ducks.

- The Beavers’ 12 runs were the most against Oregon in Eugene since winning 12-2 in 2013.

- Oregon State’s pitching staff limited Oregon to 14 hits and six runs in 26 innings during the series.

OSU Athletics