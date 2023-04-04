PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State on Wednesday afternoon will be hosting top safety Rahshawn Clark - the Washington native announced over the weekend.

Clark is a three-star prospect out of Federal Way High School in Federal Way (WA) - the same high school that produced 2023 signee Andre Jordan.

A two-way prospect Clark, plays both wide receiver and cornerback at Federal Way and has received offers from colleges for both positions. That being said, the Beavers are recruiting him as a cornerback, hoping to pair him up in the secondary with his former teammate.

MORE: DJ Uiagalelei's Journey To Oregon State | Hoops: Who Are The Beavers Targeting In The Portal? | Adley Rutschman Goes 5-For-5 In Debut | Target Profile: RB Devin Green | Beavers In The MLB | OSU Target Profile: RB Jason Brown | Updated Scholarship Chart