Oregon State set to host top ATH target Rahshawn Clark
Oregon State on Wednesday afternoon will be hosting top safety Rahshawn Clark - the Washington native announced over the weekend.
Clark is a three-star prospect out of Federal Way High School in Federal Way (WA) - the same high school that produced 2023 signee Andre Jordan.
A two-way prospect Clark, plays both wide receiver and cornerback at Federal Way and has received offers from colleges for both positions. That being said, the Beavers are recruiting him as a cornerback, hoping to pair him up in the secondary with his former teammate.
Overall, the 6-foot, 180-pound athlete has amassed over a dozen scholarship offers including Arizona, Cal, Colorado, Louisville, Michigan State, Miss State, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Washington State.
On top of his visit to Corvallis on Wednesday, he'll also be visiting Oregon on Thursday and Louisville next weekend. He also recently visited USC.
Overall, the Beavers have been recruiting Clark for over a year and a half now originally offering him in October of 2021. They've done a good job in his recruitment thus far and getting him back on campus this week is a good development for Jonathan Smith's program.
We'll see if there's enough momentum coming out of the visit for the Beavers to potentially close the gap with Washington, the perceived favorite at this time. Of course, Oregon is also a legitimate contender here as it seems likely that he stays within the region.
