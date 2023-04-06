Oregon State makes the cut for DE Anelu Lafaele
Oregon State on Wednesday made the cut for St. Louis (HI) defensive Anelu Lafaele, one of the Beavers' top targets at the defensive end position.
The Beavers were named to the top seven alongside Arizona State, Hawaii, Notre Dame, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.
The Polynesian Bowl commitment has already set three official visits in his recruitment with Wisconsin, Notre Dame, and Washington all set for official visits. That leaves Arizona State, Hawaii, Notre Dame, Utah, and the Beavers fighting for the last two official visits.
The Beavers originally offered back in May of last year, one of his oldest standing offers. He was previously on campus late last month.
Currently, Wisconsin is the FutureCast Favorite to land Lafaele. Notably, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive end is from the same high school as Wisconsin standout Nate Herbig. The Beavers, on the other hand, have one commitment in their 2024 recruiting class from California TE Wyatt Hook.
----
