PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, defensive coordinator Trent Bray, defensive lineman James Rawls, and wide receiver Anthony Gould as the quartet talks spring football day seven!

MORE: Oregon State makes cut for DE Anelu Lafaele | Preview: OSU Set To Face Oregon | Glenn Taylor Enters Portal | OSU To Host Top ATH | DJ Uiagalelei's Journey To Oregon State | Hoops: Who Are The Beavers Targeting In The Portal? | Target Profile: RB Devin Green