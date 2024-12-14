Oregon State LB Melvin Jordan Enters Transfer Portal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State redshirt sophomore inside linebacker Melvin Jordan has entered the transfer portal after finishing his second year with the Beavers...

The 5-foot-11, 225-pounder is coming off a redshirt sophomore campaign that saw him play in all 10 games (all starts) and finished with 45 tackles (third-most), 2.5 for loss and one pass breakup.

As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Jordan played in all 12 games, starting two and finishing with 22 tackles, four for loss, a sack, and two quarterback hurries. During his true freshman campaign in 2022, he took a redshirt year but played in three contests on special teams.

Jordan's departure means the Beavers have to replace both starting inside linebackers entering next season. Jordan played 457 snaps on the year and was the Beavers' highest-graded PFF defender...

A native of Clearwater (FL), Jordan came to Oregon State as a four-star recruit in the class of 2022 and will have two seasons of eligibility at his next school.

