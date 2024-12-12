Oregon State Transfer Portal Notebook: First commit, offers, and visit(s)

Advertisement

FIRST PORTAL COMMITMENT

The Beavers landed their first commitment from the portal via Arizona offensive lineman JT Hand. You can read more about his commitment, here. The 6-foot-4,300 pound did not see any playing time in 2024 but has 43 career snaps to his name over the course of the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Quality depth addition for the Beavers despite the lack of playing time in 2024, and after what we saw Kyle DeVan do this season, this is one that fans should trust the staff's evaluation on.

ADDITIONAL OFFERS

DE Tah-jae Mullix - Western Carolina

Western Carolina transfer who has nearly 1,000 career snaps under his belt. Recorded seven total pressures this season and one sack.

Played 122 snaps for WVU this season after transferring from Colorado State.

A true freshmen who played in 395 snaps this season for UTEP. Recorded 13 pass pressures and seven sacks according to Pro Football Focus.

Started all 12 games for Charlotte at right tackle (where Kyle DeVan coached prior to coming to Corvallis). Played 706 snaps this season, recording an overall pass-blocking grade of 76.7 and a 74.1 run-blocking grade. Allowed 14 pressures and two sacks on the season.