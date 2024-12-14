Oregon State ILB Isaiah Chisom Enters Transfer Portal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State redshirt freshman inside linebacker Isaiah Chisom has entered the transfer portal after finishing his second year with the Beavers...

The 6-foot, 218-pounder is coming off a redshirt freshman campaign that saw him play in all 12 games, starting 11 and finishing with 75 tackles (second-most) and one forced fumble.

During his true freshman campaign in 2023, he took a redshirt year but played in five games, including his first-ever start against Notre Dame in the Sun Bowl. He finished with 14 tackles, four for loss, one sack and a pass breakup.

From an experience standpoint, Chisom's loss is one of the bigger ones the Beavers have faced this offseason... No player who has entered the portal (DJ Wesolak, Andre Jordan, Gevani McCoy, Luka Vincic) played more snaps this season than Chisom's 595.

A native of West Hills (CA), Chisom came to Oregon State as part of the 2023 recruiting class and will have three seasons of eligibility at his next stop.

