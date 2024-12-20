Oregon State Lands Nevada OL Transfer Josiah Timoteo

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: BeaversEdge Talks Maalik Muprhy & MORE | Scholarship Chart | Offseason Movement Tracker | TE Jackson Bowers Commits | Beavers Land Duke QB Maalik Murphy

Oregon State and head coach Trent Bray stayed hot in the transfer portal on Friday afternoon, landing Nevada offensive tackle Josiah Timoteo.

The 6-foot-5, 287-pounder instantly helps fill a major void on the Beavers' offensive line as Timoteo was a full-time starter for the Wolfpack at right tackle this season. He played in 11 of their 12 contests, starting seven and playing a total of 572 snaps.

As a true freshman in 2023, he saw action in four games while claiming a redshirt year... He'll have three seasons to play in Corvallis...

For a closer look at the Beavers' OL numbers following Timoteo, check out our scholarship chart...

MORE: Latest MBB NET Ranks | Beavers Land UCF OL Keyon Cox | QB Hotboard V3.0 | Transfer Analysis: OL JT Hand | Beavers In The NFL: Week 15 Recap