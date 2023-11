NEW UPDATE - BEAVERS MOVING FAST?

Oregon State is moving fast in their search for their next head coach and here is the latest that BeaversEdge is hearing on Scott Barnes and his search. In our first coaching board, we had nearly a dozen candidates. Now, just two days later, we're down to two names that are standing out amongst the rest!

