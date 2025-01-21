Oregon State MBB: Michael Rataj Named Co-Player of the Week

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – Oregon State’s Michael Rataj has been named Conference Co-Player of the Week, the WCC announced Monday.

Rataj shares the honors with Santa Clara’s Tyeree Bryan.

The forward scored a career-high 29 points in the Beavers’ win over No. 16 Gonzaga on Thursday, going 9-for-15 from the floor and pulling down seven rebounds. Rataj scored 10 points in the overtime period to help propel Oregon State to victory. He followed that up by going for 18 points and six rebounds at San Francisco on Saturday.

This marks the second weekly honor for Rataj this season, making him the first OSU player with two Player of the Week honors in the same season since Roberto Nelson in 2013-14.

The Beavers will return home Thursday to face Pepperdine.

OSU Athletics