***JOIN BEAVERSEDGE 75% OFF***

MORE: Monday Morning Update: Beavers Narrowing Down Choices?? v2.0 is HERE

New Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith arrived at East Lansing on Sunday and the former Beavers' head coach had some interesting comments in his first media availability.

Donning a green and white MSU scarf, Smith spoke about the decision to leave Corvallis...

"Hugely excited," Smith said. "This opportunity as we more and more looked into it, could not be more fired up. I think the fit of this place for me and my family, diving into this community, competing at the national level. This has a national brand here at Michigan State and we couldn't be more excited."

Speaking on why this was the time for him to depart Oregon State:

"Where we're at in our career, the ages of my kids, and again, the national brand that is Michigan State, that was all intriguing to me. Learning more about the community, the alumni, and the fanbase, got me excited."

Smith also added that this was not a knee-jerk decision and one he had contemplated for a good amount of time...

MORE: Week 14 Bowl Projections | Coaching Hotboard v1.0 | Could OSU Have Their Next HC? | What We're Hearing On OSU's Staff | Kefense Hynson Named Interim

"We were thorough in the process... Allan (Hallar) was awesome in the process... We took our time, and feel good about it. I felt confident, but I wanted to sleep on it one more night type of deal, but in my mind, it's been a long time."

Brenden's take: Not the most inspiring comments from Oregon State's former head coach and he made sure to back that bus over the fanbase by saying that this decision had been in his head for a "long time". What exactly is a long time? Two weeks, three weeks, months? Regardless, it's certainly an unsettling feeling to hear that your former head coach essentially had his foot out the door for an indefinite period of time. It's also notable that Smith mentioned the national brand and ability to compete at the national level... That's a subtle shot at his previous situation in Corvallis as the Beavers' football future was in doubt beyond the conclusion of the 2023 season with the conference only bearing two teams. Business is business, but it wasn't a great look for Smith to make the comments he did during his initial meeting with the media....