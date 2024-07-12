Advertisement
Oregon State Football Releases New Uniforms

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught

The Oregon State football team will be debuting four new uniforms for the upcoming season as the Beavers dropped the highly-anticipated new threads on Friday morning.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage...

