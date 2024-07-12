PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Pac-12 Secures Bowls For '24, '25 | EDGE Top 25: No. 16 Gevani McCoy | OSU 2024 FPI Projections | What's Next For OSU On Recruiting Trail? | 2024 Scholarship Chart | Beavers Add Versatile DB In Zephen Walker

The Oregon State football team will be debuting four new uniforms for the upcoming season as the Beavers dropped the highly-anticipated new threads on Friday morning.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage...