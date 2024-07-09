With Oregon State recently landing Texas defensive back Zephen Walker , BeaversEdge + Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Marshall Levenson breaks down what he brings to the Beavers!

The Texas safety committed to Oregon State less than a week after taking an official visit to Corvallis. He chose the Beavers over offers from Air Force, Arkansas State, Army, Coastal Carolina, and Navy with a few FCS offers as well.



He's the second defensive back in the Beavers' 2025 recruiting class and the second from the Lone Star State, joining David Madison. Walker announced just days after Madison and the Beavers now have a pair of Texas DBs in the class.