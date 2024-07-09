Analysis: Oregon State Adds Versatile DB In Zephen Walker
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With Oregon State recently landing Texas defensive back Zephen Walker, BeaversEdge + Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Marshall Levenson breaks down what he brings to the Beavers!
MORE: EDGE Top 25: No. 17 Jermaine Terry | Analysis: Beavers Add High-Upside DB In Madison | Analysis: QB Deagan Rose Is A Big Recruiting Win For OSU | Beaver Baseball Adds A Pair Of Lefty's | Beavers Land Rising 2026 QB Deagan Rose | Analysis: Beavers Add Physical DB In Sean Craig | Spring Recap: QBs
Texas Safety Zephen Walker Picks Oregon State
The Texas safety committed to Oregon State less than a week after taking an official visit to Corvallis. He chose the Beavers over offers from Air Force, Arkansas State, Army, Coastal Carolina, and Navy with a few FCS offers as well.
He's the second defensive back in the Beavers' 2025 recruiting class and the second from the Lone Star State, joining David Madison. Walker announced just days after Madison and the Beavers now have a pair of Texas DBs in the class.
Fit In The Secondary
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news