Oregon State Football ESPN FPI Projections
With ESPN FPI releasing projections for the 2024 football season, BeaversEdge dives into all the Oregon State-related projections!
|FPI
|Rank
|Projected Win/Loss
|Win Out%
|
5.3
|
38th
|
7.9-4.1
|
0.9%
Per ESPN's analytics (see more below), Oregon State is projected to be right around eight wins in 2024. There's an 88.5% chance the Beavers will reach six wins and a 9.8% chance that they'll reach the new 12-team College Football Playoff.
Additional odds can be seen below...
|6 Wins
|Playoff %
|Make NC
|Win NC
|
88.5%
|
9.8%
|
0.3%
|
0.1%
The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete.
