The Pac-12 today announced it has retained all of its existing bowl opportunities for the 2024 and 2025 football seasons. As part of the agreements, the league has worked in conjunction with the ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten conferences to solidify each affiliation, including DIRECTV Holiday Bowl, Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Valero Alamo Bowl and the ESPN bowl pool.

“We are thrilled to ensure Oregon State and Washington State student-athletes will continue to have opportunities to participate in the same level of premier postseason events as in years past,” said Pac-12 Executive Associate Commissioner of Football Operations Merton Hanks. “From the College Football Playoff to our esteemed bowl partners, we are thankful for the cooperation among multiple parties, including our colleagues across each participating conference, to secure these events.”

Over the 2024 and 2025 seasons, each of the Pac-12’s bowl partners will continue its agreed-upon selection process among current and former Pac-12 football teams. Dates for five of the bowl games have previously been announced. The 2024 DIRECTV Holiday Bowl, which will take place at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif., will announce its date at a later time.

2024 Pac-12 Bowl Opportunities

Date Bowl Venue

Wednesday, Dec. 18 LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk SoFi Stadium

Friday, Dec. 27 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl Allegiant Stadium

Saturday, Dec. 28 Valero Alamo Bowl Alamodome

Saturday, Dec. 28 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Independence Stadium

Tuesday, Dec. 31 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Sun Bowl Stadium

NOTE: The 2024 DIRECTV Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego will announce its date at a later time.

