I would say that the QB battle has begun to take some shape over the course of the past week of practice. While none of the three truly separated themselves in the second scrimmage, they were able to operate the offense more cleanly than they had in previous days and we may be closer to the question of who will be Oregon State’s starting quarterback in week one.

Now I wouldn’t envy Ryan Gunderson and Trent Bray in deciding who will be the starting quarterback based on what I’ve seen from the quarterbacks so far in camp, but I think that if I were to go with a guy I would likely lean toward Gabarri Johnson and then Ben Gulbranson, and Gevani McCoy.