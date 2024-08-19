PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LMENYRUZGRlFNJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUswQ1hFRkZGUU0nLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

KICKOFF2024 PROMO -- 60% OFF All New Rivals Subscriptions!

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: FALL CAMP HQ | WATCH: Edge Breaks Down Scrimmage | 3 Takeaways From OSU's Scrimmage | Day 14 Nuggets: QB Picture Gains Clarity

Fall camp for the Oregon State football team is drawing to a close and the beginning of the Trent Bray era is about the kickoff against the Idaho State Bengals at Reser Stadium!

With camp winding down and several BIG position group battles, including quarterback still ongoing, NOW IS THE TIME to join the BeaversEdge.com family where we discuss, analyze, and live and breathe everything Oregon State 24 hours a day, 365 days a year!

***CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE OFFER***

SIGN UP FOR A NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION today using the PROMO CODE KICKOFF2024 and SAVE $60 on your first-year membership! That's a full year's subscription for just $40 and it's a terrific deal in case you missed our first annual sale!

-- Join us today and get 60% OFF a yearly BeaversEdge.com Subscription!

***CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE OFFER***

CLICK HERE FOR SALE
CLICK HERE FOR SALE
***CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE OFFER***

Here's a sampling of what you'll get with your subscription:

* COMPLETE FALL CAMP COVERAGE - BeaversEdge has been at every fall camp practice and has the exclusive scoop and video for our premium subscribers!

* Access to The Dam Board, which is our premium message board, where you can talk with fellow Oregon State fans as well as the BeaversEdge.com staff. The BeaversEdge staff is here to answer your questions and keep the conversation flowing! We have a passionate and knowledgeable fanbase and would love to add you to our family!

* In-depth analytics -- BeaversEdge.com and the Rivals Network partnered with PFF, the industry leader in analytics. This is an absolute game-changer for coverage of Oregon State football! We break down the game in detail via PFF Sundays after games and you don't want to miss this exclusive coverage...

* WEEKLY PODCASTS Featuring BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter writers T.J. Mathewson and Ryan Harlan! Recruiting analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley also jumps on the podcast to add the recruiting low-down!

* The Rivals FanCast -- MAKE YOUR RECRUITING PREDICTIONS! RivalsFanCast is where recruiting experts and you, the most avid college football fans, forecast the school to which the top prospects will sign. See where your predictions stack up against Dylan Callaghan-Croley, Brenden Slaughter, and other BeaversEdge subscribers!

* Dedicated team coverage -- BeaversEdge is at every Oregon State football practice and has the complete scoop via practice reports, video breakdowns, exclusive video interviews and content, and much more! The best experience at BeaversEdge is to be a premium subscriber!

* Complete Recruiting Coverage -- We keep you up to speed on all of Oregon State's commitments -- tell you what each commitment means for the rest of the class and break down every player.

* All that, plus access to our staff at BeaversEdge.com and our crew of regional and national experts from Rivals.com.

IMPORTANT DETAILS

Offer: 60% off the first year of an annual subscription

Promo Code: KICKOFF2024

The promo code offer is a LIMITED-TIME OFFER and will not last long!

***CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE OFFER***

• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK

• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, @tjmathewson, & @ryan_harlan

