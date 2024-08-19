SIGN UP FOR A NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION today using the PROMO CODE KICKOFF2024 and SAVE $60 on your first-year membership! That's a full year's subscription for just $40 and it's a terrific deal in case you missed our first annual sale!

With camp winding down and several BIG position group battles, including quarterback still ongoing, NOW IS THE TIME to join the BeaversEdge.com family where we discuss, analyze, and live and breathe everything Oregon State 24 hours a day, 365 days a year!

Fall camp for the Oregon State football team is drawing to a close and the beginning of the Trent Bray era is about the kickoff against the Idaho State Bengals at Reser Stadium!

***CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE OFFER***

Here's a sampling of what you'll get with your subscription:

* COMPLETE FALL CAMP COVERAGE - BeaversEdge has been at every fall camp practice and has the exclusive scoop and video for our premium subscribers!

* Access to The Dam Board, which is our premium message board, where you can talk with fellow Oregon State fans as well as the BeaversEdge.com staff. The BeaversEdge staff is here to answer your questions and keep the conversation flowing! We have a passionate and knowledgeable fanbase and would love to add you to our family!

* In-depth analytics -- BeaversEdge.com and the Rivals Network partnered with PFF, the industry leader in analytics. This is an absolute game-changer for coverage of Oregon State football! We break down the game in detail via PFF Sundays after games and you don't want to miss this exclusive coverage...

* WEEKLY PODCASTS Featuring BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter writers T.J. Mathewson and Ryan Harlan! Recruiting analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley also jumps on the podcast to add the recruiting low-down!

* The Rivals FanCast -- MAKE YOUR RECRUITING PREDICTIONS! RivalsFanCast is where recruiting experts and you, the most avid college football fans, forecast the school to which the top prospects will sign. See where your predictions stack up against Dylan Callaghan-Croley, Brenden Slaughter, and other BeaversEdge subscribers!

* Dedicated team coverage -- BeaversEdge is at every Oregon State football practice and has the complete scoop via practice reports, video breakdowns, exclusive video interviews and content, and much more! The best experience at BeaversEdge is to be a premium subscriber!

* Complete Recruiting Coverage -- We keep you up to speed on all of Oregon State's commitments -- tell you what each commitment means for the rest of the class and break down every player.

* All that, plus access to our staff at BeaversEdge.com and our crew of regional and national experts from Rivals.com.