News
ago football Edit

Oregon State Fall Camp Nuggets Day 17: Tight Ends Showcase Improvement

Ryan Harlan & T.J. Mathewson
Staff

With the Oregon State football team taking to the Prothro Practice Fields for the 17th practice of fall camp, BeaversEdge has the complete breakdown!

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzZPYnFqNEVENllrP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
OFFENSE

While the offenses were focused on the middle of the field, that left plenty of reps for the tight ends to show off some of their receiving skills. I’m confident this was the highest volume of passing to the TE room we’ve seen on a given day. Gabe Milbourn made a few nice catches and looked like he got a majority of the passing reps.

In our second-to-last look at the quarterbacks, it was clear the coaching staff wanted to mix it up with the rotations. My penultimate guess at the quarterback rotation based on what we saw today:

1A... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

DEFENSE

DL Semisi Saluni had a nice PBU with the first-team defense in a team period portion of practice. Saluni was able to stick out his arm to the side while rushing the passer to knock down quarterback Gevani McCoy’s throw to force an incompletion.

My standout player today on defense was... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker Caleb Ojeda made both of his attempts, one from 33 and the other from 43.

Kicker Everett Hayes went... To read the ENTIRE DAY 17 REPORT, including a much more detailed analysis, first-team offense and defense, second-team units, and much more, CLICK HERE

