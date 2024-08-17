PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LMENYRUZGRlFNJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUswQ1hFRkZGUU0nLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Oregon State Football Scrimmage Nuggets: QB Picture Becomes Clearer

Brenden Slaughter & T.J. Mathewson
Staff

With the Oregon State football team taking to the Merrit Truax Center on Saturday for the 16th practice of fall camp, BeaversEdge has the complete breakdown!

OFFENSE

After a good amount of inconsistencies throughout the first few weeks of camp, Oregon State’s offense had one of their better days of camp in the second scrimmage on Saturday.

While there wasn’t a ton of separation among the quarterbacks today, it sure looks like the competition is starting to wind down. All three QBs had their moments today, but if I were to rank them as we currently stand, it would look something like this... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

DEFENSE

The size of this defense really jumped out to me today. Since we had to move inside due to the weather, we were standing not too far away from the play on the field, and it was impressive watching the size and athleticism on display. The most impressive was Jaheim Patterson, who towers over most of the field at 6-foot-4 with really nice length...

Scoring Plays

- On the first drive of the scrimmage, the defense came up with a huge play as... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

To read the ENTIRE DAY 16 REPORT, including a much more detailed analysis, all scoring plays, first-team offense and defense, second-team units, and much more, CLICK HERE

