Dax Whitney Named National Pitcher Of The Week By Perfect Game

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Oregon State freshman Dax Whitney has been named the National Pitcher of the Week by Perfect Game, it was announced on Tuesday.

Whitney went five innings in his Oregon State debut, holding UNLV to four hits in a scoreless effort. He struck out eight and issued just one walk in a game the Beavers won 16-0 in seven innings.

Oregon State went 4-0 in its trip to Surprise, out-scoring opponents 48-9. The Beavers’ starting staff allowed just earned runs in 19 innings.

Next Up

Oregon State takes on Houston Wednesday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas. Note, this game has been moved to an 11 a.m. PT (1 p.m. in Texas) start due to expected low temperatures later in the day. The game will be streamed at Peak.Events/.

OSU Athletics