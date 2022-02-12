Oregon State Football 2021 Position Analysis: Defensive Line
With the 2021 Oregon State football season now in the rearview, BeaversEdge continues an article series analyzing how each position group fared throughout the season and look ahead to 2022.
With the offensive analysis in the books, we switch gears and shift to the defense. We start with the defensive line...
Who's Gone?
Keonte Schad - Graduation
Jeromy Reichner - Graduation
Kelsen Hennessy - Transfer Portal
Alexander Skelton - Transfer Portal
Who's Back?
Omarion Fa'amoe - Fr.
Sione Lolohea - So.
Thomas Sio - So.
Isaac Hodgins - Jr.
James Rawls - Jr.
Tavis Shippen - Jr.
Simon Sandberg - Sr.
Cody Anderson - Sr.
2021 Stats
Schad - 46 tackles, 6 TFL's, 2.5 SK, 2 PD, 2 QBH, & 1 FR
Rawls - 24 tackles & 4 TFL's
Sandberg - 18 tackles, 2 QBH, & 3 TFL's
Skelton - 14 tackles & 0.5 TFL's
Lolohea - 7 tackles, 0.5 TFL's, 0.5 SK, & 2 QBH
Anderson - 6 tackles, 1 TFL, & 1 SK
Shippen - 4 tackles
Sio - 1 tackle & 1 pass deflection
Who's Coming In?
Note: Edge rusher Mathias Malaki-Donaldson is expected to play outside linebacker and will be included with the linebackers...
NSD Player Preview: Quincy Wright
NSD Player Preview: Takari Hickle
Announced Height & Weights For OSU Signees
2021 Defensive Line Analysis
