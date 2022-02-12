 BeaversEdge - Oregon State Football 2021 Position Analysis: Defensive Line
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-12 14:32:52 -0600') }} football Edit

Oregon State Football 2021 Position Analysis: Defensive Line

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

With the 2021 Oregon State football season now in the rearview, BeaversEdge continues an article series analyzing how each position group fared throughout the season and look ahead to 2022.

With the offensive analysis in the books, we switch gears and shift to the defense. We start with the defensive line...

Who's Gone?

Keonte Schad - Graduation

Jeromy Reichner - Graduation

Kelsen Hennessy - Transfer Portal

Alexander Skelton - Transfer Portal

Who's Back? 

Omarion Fa'amoe - Fr.

Sione Lolohea - So.

Thomas Sio - So.

Isaac Hodgins - Jr.

James Rawls - Jr.

Tavis Shippen - Jr.

Simon Sandberg - Sr.

Cody Anderson - Sr.

2021 Stats

Schad - 46 tackles, 6 TFL's, 2.5 SK, 2 PD, 2 QBH, & 1 FR

Rawls - 24 tackles & 4 TFL's

Sandberg - 18 tackles, 2 QBH, & 3 TFL's

Skelton - 14 tackles & 0.5 TFL's

Lolohea - 7 tackles, 0.5 TFL's, 0.5 SK, & 2 QBH

Anderson - 6 tackles, 1 TFL, & 1 SK

Shippen - 4 tackles

Sio - 1 tackle & 1 pass deflection

Who's Coming In? 

Note: Edge rusher Mathias Malaki-Donaldson is expected to play outside linebacker and will be included with the linebackers...

MEET THE 2022 SIGNEES

NSD Player Preview: Quincy Wright

NSD Player Preview: Takari Hickle

Announced Height & Weights For OSU Signees

2022 Signee Superlatives

2021 Defensive Line Analysis

{{ article.author_name }}