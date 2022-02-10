 BeaversEdge - Oregon State Football 2021 Position Analysis: Quarterback
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-10 12:04:33 -0600') }} football Edit

Oregon State Football 2021 Position Analysis: Quarterback

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the 2021 Oregon State football season now in the rearview, BeaversEdge continues an article series analyzing how each position group fared throughout the season.

Wrapping up the offensive position groups, today we look at the quarterbacks...

MORE: MBB: Beavers Fall To Cal | WBB: Beavers Fall To No. 2 Stanford | 2023 LB Isaiah Chisom Talks OSU Offer | Oregon State Hires Brian Michalowski As Defensive Analyst

Who's Gone?

Sam Noyer - Graduation

Sam Vidlak - Transfer Portal

Who's Back? 

Chance Nolan - Rs-Jr.

Tristan Gebbia - Rs-Sr. (it's not yet clear whether or not Gebbia will be getting a medical hardship for 2021, so we're going to assume he'll be a senior. If he gets the redshirt, he'll be an Rs-Jr. in 2022...

Ben Gulbranson - Rs-Fr.

2021 Stats

Nolan - 204-for-318 (64%) for 2,677 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Added 286 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 70 attempts.

Noyer - 11-for-24 (45.8%) for 101 yards

Vidlak - 2-for-3 (66.7%) for eight yards.

Gulbranson - DNP (shoulder surgery recovery)

Who's Coming In? 

NSD Player Preview - QB Travis Throckmorton

Three Signees Who Flew Under The Radar

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

2021 Quarterback Analysis

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}