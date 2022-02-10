Oregon State Football 2021 Position Analysis: Quarterback
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the 2021 Oregon State football season now in the rearview, BeaversEdge continues an article series analyzing how each position group fared throughout the season.
Wrapping up the offensive position groups, today we look at the quarterbacks...
MORE: MBB: Beavers Fall To Cal | WBB: Beavers Fall To No. 2 Stanford | 2023 LB Isaiah Chisom Talks OSU Offer | Oregon State Hires Brian Michalowski As Defensive Analyst
Who's Gone?
Sam Noyer - Graduation
Sam Vidlak - Transfer Portal
Who's Back?
Chance Nolan - Rs-Jr.
Tristan Gebbia - Rs-Sr. (it's not yet clear whether or not Gebbia will be getting a medical hardship for 2021, so we're going to assume he'll be a senior. If he gets the redshirt, he'll be an Rs-Jr. in 2022...
Ben Gulbranson - Rs-Fr.
2021 Stats
Nolan - 204-for-318 (64%) for 2,677 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Added 286 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 70 attempts.
Noyer - 11-for-24 (45.8%) for 101 yards
Vidlak - 2-for-3 (66.7%) for eight yards.
Gulbranson - DNP (shoulder surgery recovery)
Who's Coming In?
2021 Quarterback Analysis
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news