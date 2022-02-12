Oregon State WBB: Beavers Fall To No. 24 Oregon

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women's basketball team narrowly dropped a hard-fought contest Friday evening, as No. 24 Oregon took a 74-66 win at Gill Coliseum.

"It was a lot of fun to play a game against Oregon with a crowd again," said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. "It was a really fun battle and a fun environment to be a part of. I'm proud of our team for battling back in the third quarter, and then you have to give Oregon credit for finishing the game. They made us pay for the mistakes that we made. We'll get back at it tomorrow for practice and then be back at if for Sunday's game."

The Beavers led after three quarter of play, were within six in the closing moments.

Talia von Oelhoffen narrowly missed a triple-double, going for 12 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Ellie Mack had 19 points, knocking down five of her seven 3-point attempts, while Taya Corosdale recorded a double-double, going for 15 points and 12 rebounds. Kennedy Brown ended her night with 12 points and four rebounds.

As a team, the Beavers shot 43.4 percent from the floor and held Oregon to 36.2 percent shooting.

Oregon State scored the first five points of the game, before Oregon battled back to go in front 16-7 heading in to the game's first media timeout. Oregon led 16-10 after a quarter of play.

The Beavers used a 13-2 run in the second frame to take a 25-22 lead. The Ducks took a 30-25 advantage into the intermission.

Mack has 11 points at the break, while Brown had seven.

Oregon extended its lead in the third, but Oregon State responded with eight-unanswered points to get within six. The Beavers followed that up by scoring the final 10 points of the frame to head to the closing period up 52-51.

The teams traded baskets early in the fourth period, before Oregon was able to extend the advantage to double-figures. Oregon State battled back to get within six in the closing minutes, but the Ducks held on to take the win by eight.

The Beavers will play the second leg of the rivalry series on Sunday when they take on the Ducks in Eugene.

