Oregon State Defensive Lineman Alexander Skelton Enters Transfer Portal

Oregon State defensive lineman Alexander Skelton has entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot, 312-pounder is coming off his most productive season in Corvallis as he appeared in seven contests, recording 14 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. He had been with the program since the 2017 campaign...

"I would like to start off by thanking Beaver Nation for the support on and off the field during these past few years. To my coaches, thank you for sculpting me into the player and man that I am today. I would not be here without you and I'm forever grateful," Skelton said via Twitter.

"To my family, I know this road hasn't always been easy, but thank you for your endless love and support. I hope I make you all proud. To the men in the trenches, it's been an honor.

With that being said, I have chosen to graduate transfer with one year of eligibility left. I look forward to where this option will take me and am forever grateful for the road that got me here."

Heading into 2022, the Beavers currently have Simon Sandberg, Isaac Hodgins, James Rawls, Tavis Shippen, Sione Lolohea, Thomas Sio, Omarion Fa'amoe, and incoming freshmen Quincy Wright, Takari Hickle, & Mathias Malaki-Donaldson at defensive line.