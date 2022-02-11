Way-Too-Early Prediction: Oregon State's Win Total In 2022
With the Oregon State football team gearing up for spring workouts that are set to begin in March, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter & Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their way-too-early win totals for the upcoming campaign...
Brenden's Prediction - 8 wins
After a 7-6 campaign in 2021, it's my prediction that Oregon State wins exactly one more contest in 2022.
While Oregon State's non-conference schedule is tougher than usual with matchups against Boise State, Fresno State, and a really good FCS program in Montana State, I expect that they'll emerge from the opening trio of opponents with two wins.
From there, I really like how Oregon State's Pac-12 schedule shakes out. You might get USC before they've found their stride under Lincoln Riley and the Beavers found great success against them this past season, so that's definitely a winnable contest.
Back-to-back road games against Utah & Stanford are really tough, but beating Stanford is very much in play. Plus, OSU knocked off Utah in Corvallis last season... From there, I expect the Beavers to play really well and have an opportunity to beat both WSU & Colorado after falling to both programs on the road in 2021.
Following the two-game home-stand, the Beavers will play @ Washington, vs Cal, & @ ASU. This is another stretch where I think there's an opportunity for wins as we're not sure what those three teams are going to look like by November.
Last but not least, we arrive at the rivalry game with Oregon, and with it being back in the friendly confines of Reser Stadium, anything is possible in that contest as well.
With all that being said, I'm expecting Jonathan Smith and Co. to have an 8-4 overall record after the regular season...
Jared's Prediction - 9 Wins
You thought the Beavs were making noise last year?
Just wait until they’re on the brink of a double digit win season in 2022.
I believe that this is the year it all comes together for Oregon State. The returning experience and talent will take over, and the Beavers will find themselves on the plus side of some tight results.
This squad will be battle tested early on with Boise State and Fresno State before heading into their Pac-12 slate, and if they can start the season 2-1 or better I can see this team having a full head of steam for conference play.
The opportunity to have a really strong season is now, and I think Smith and Co. will make it happen.
