Way-Too-Early Prediction: Oregon State's Win Total In 2022

With the Oregon State football team gearing up for spring workouts that are set to begin in March, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter & Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their way-too-early win totals for the upcoming campaign...

After a 7-6 campaign in 2021, it's my prediction that Oregon State wins exactly one more contest in 2022.

While Oregon State's non-conference schedule is tougher than usual with matchups against Boise State, Fresno State, and a really good FCS program in Montana State, I expect that they'll emerge from the opening trio of opponents with two wins.

From there, I really like how Oregon State's Pac-12 schedule shakes out. You might get USC before they've found their stride under Lincoln Riley and the Beavers found great success against them this past season, so that's definitely a winnable contest.

Back-to-back road games against Utah & Stanford are really tough, but beating Stanford is very much in play. Plus, OSU knocked off Utah in Corvallis last season... From there, I expect the Beavers to play really well and have an opportunity to beat both WSU & Colorado after falling to both programs on the road in 2021.

Following the two-game home-stand, the Beavers will play @ Washington, vs Cal, & @ ASU. This is another stretch where I think there's an opportunity for wins as we're not sure what those three teams are going to look like by November.

Last but not least, we arrive at the rivalry game with Oregon, and with it being back in the friendly confines of Reser Stadium, anything is possible in that contest as well.



With all that being said, I'm expecting Jonathan Smith and Co. to have an 8-4 overall record after the regular season...

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE DAM BOARD