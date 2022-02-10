Oregon State Baseball Selected To Finish Second In Pac-12

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SAN FRANCISCO – The Oregon State baseball team has been chosen to finish second by the Pac-12 Conference’s coaches in the league’s annual preseason poll, it was announced Thursday.

Oregon State received 84 points, and picked up one first-place vote. Stanford is No. 1 with 98 points and eight first-place votes.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams. Ten points are awarded for a first-place vote, followed by nine for second and so on.

The recognition Thursday adds to a busy preseason for the Beavers, who enter 2022 ranked in four polls. OSU is as high as No. 11 nationally by Baseball America, followed by D1Baseball.com and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) at 18th. The Beavers are also No. 20 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Oregon State opens the 2022 season Feb. 18 when taking on New Mexico in Surprise, Ariz.

Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Stanford – 98 points (8 first place votes)

2. Oregon State – 84 (1)

3. Arizona – 77

4. UCLA – 75 (2)

5. Oregon – 70

6. California – 53

7. Arizona State – 46

T8. USC – 34

T8. Washington State – 34

10. Washington – 19

11. Utah - 15