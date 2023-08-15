Oregon State Fall Camp Nuggets Day 11: Anthony Gould Shines
We are officially less than three weeks until kickoff, and the second half of the four-week fall camps continued on a smoggy hot day at the Prothro practice fields.
Here’s everything that happened...
- The play of the day came between Anthony Gould and DJ Uiagalelei. The junior quarterback sat back in the pocket off of play-action and threw a high-arcing missile downfield to Gould, who cooked Jaden Robinson by 10 yards, for a 70-yard touchdown. Jaden, despite a couple of tough reps, redeemed himself later on, swatting a pass away from Rweha Munyagi Jr. that he nearly intercepted.
- Jonathan Smith said that there still isn’t much separation in the QB battle, and will hold off on making a decision for the time being.
QB: DJ Uiagalelei
RB: Damien Martinez
LT: Jacob Strand
LG: Tyler Voltin
C: Jake Levengood
RG: Tanner Miller
RT: Taliese Fuaga
TE: Jack Velling
TE: Jake Overman
WR: Anthony Gould
WR: Silas Bolden
