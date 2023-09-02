With the Oregon State football team set to square off with the San Jose State Spartans on Sunday afternoon, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Beaver defense

As Oregon State prepares to face San Jose State on Sunday afternoon, the Beaver defense, led by defensive coordinator Trent Bray in his second full season as DC, will look different as the Beavers look to replace key pieces from last season's stout unit.

The Beavers lost key statistical and vocal leaders in the secondary and at inside linebacker and will be looking to new voices and faces this year to help lead what is being called the "new standard" of play for the OSU defense.

The defense led the Pac-12 in scoring defense (20.0 points per game), yards per game (332.8), and rush yards per game (108.2) while also ranking third in passing yards allowed (224.5).

Lofty standards to duplicate for sure, but Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray likes what he sees from his group entering the year.

"There's confidence with this group, no doubt," Bray said. "It's always a chip on your shoulder, you know what's going on in college football, so we've got a chip on our shoulder and a lot to prove. Guys still have that same mindset (from last season), ready to prove something."

Starting in the secondary, the Beavers will be tasked with replacing standouts Jaydon Grant, Alex Austin, and Rejzohn Wright, a group that helped the Beavers have one of the most stout units in the conference.

Back is standout safety Kitan Oladapo to lead the group after finishing second on the team in tackles a season ago, along with nickel/cornerback Ryan Cooper Jr., and reserve-turned starter Jaden Robinson.

Akili Arnold is also back as a deeply experienced player with over 30 career games played, while 2021 defensive standout Alton Julian will also be back in the fold after missing all of 2022 in recovery.

Freshmen Jermod McCoy, Noble Thomas, and Joe Swen also cracked the two-deep at cornerback, while sophomores Jack Kane & Drake Vickers will back Oladapo.

At the cornerback spot opposite Robinson, who impressively filled in for Wright in the Vegas Bowl will be newcomer Tyrice Ivy, who transferred in from the College of San Mateo this offseason.

Bray spoke fondly of what Ivy has brought to the table since he arrived...

"Consistency," Bray said of Ivy. "Consistency on the deep ball, consistency in his technique, and responsibilities were the big factors."

Oladapo spoke on his role of becoming the de facto leader of the back end and having to be more vocal in teaching the defense to the younger guys.

"It was good and frustrating at the same time," Oladapo said of his leadership role with a smile. "I was talking to coach Blue (Adams) and I was like dang I thought I wanted to be a coach, but these guys don't listen. But it's a journey and a process of being patient. It's made me a better player because it's one thing to know the defense, it's another to explain it and really make sure they know what they're doing."

Moving deeper into the defense, one of the bigger question marks with the defense this offseason was who was going to start at inside linebacker opposite Easton Mascarenas-Arnold.

