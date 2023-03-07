With the Oregon State baseball team set to face San Diego in a midweek contest on Tuesday afternoon, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup!

- Mitch Canham is 99-53 all-time leading Oregon State (.651). He is aiming to become the fifth head coach in Oregon State history to reach 100 wins.

- Oregon State and San Diego are meeting for the 21st time. The Beavers have won five straight in the series and the teams are tied at 10 all-time.

- Travis Bazzana carries a 10-game hit streak into Tuesday's game. He is 16-for-37 (.432) with six doubles, a triple and eight RBI during the streak.

- Gavin Turley is on a nine-game hit streak. He is 15-for-37 (.405) with two doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI during it.

- Bazzana and Turley have both reached base safely in all 11 games this season. Micah McDowell and Garret Forrester have reached safely in 10 straight.

- McDowell and Forrester both have five-game hit streaks as well.

- Oregon State's starting pitchers have struck out 59 to just 14 walks in 53 2/3 innings. The starters have a 3.01 ERA.

- OSU's relievers, meanwhile, did not allow an earned run in 14 1/3 innings in the series at Cal Poly. They allowed six hits and struck out 15.

- Those relievers have inherited 26 runners this season. Nine have scored.

- The 2023 Beavers have allowed just three more runs than the 2022 squad over the first 11 games. Offensively, the 2023 Beavers' 98 runs are 16 fewer. However, the '23 Beavers have hit 18 home runs whereas the '22 team had hit 13.

- Oregon State has hit at least home run in all but two games this season. OSU has two or more in five of 11 the team's 11 games.

- The Beavers' six-game homestand is the second-longest of the season. OSU plays seven straight at Goss April 28 to May 7.