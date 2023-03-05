The Beavers identified Omotoshu pretty quickly after he entered the transfer portal in December. The three-star transfer portal prospect was coming off a strong freshman campaign in Leremy with 46 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, and 6.5 sacks. He also recorded 25 quarterback hurries on the season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Ultimately, Omotosho committed and signed with the Beavers over schools such as Indiana, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, and his hometown Houston Cougars, a notable recruiting win for the Beavers.

Omotosho will bring an experienced and productive pass rusher to the Beavers. With his 6.5 sacks last year for Wyoming, the Houston (TX) native showed he could consistently be a presence in getting into opposing backfields and at the quarterback. He has good size at 6-foot-2 and 246-pounds and has a good first step and burst that allows him to get past opposing offensive linemen.

He'll likely need to get a little bit stronger as he makes the transition to Power Five football but overall should be able to be an effective pass rusher for the Beavers.

With his experience, the Beavers should expect Omotosho to immediately impact the program starting this spring. He'll have a chance to jump right into a starting role with the program or at the very least be a consistent role player on the defensive line.

