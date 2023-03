PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Last week, the Oregon State coaching staff extended an offer to 2024 defensive lineman Luke Webb out of Deer Park (TX). The unrated prospect now holds six offers with the Beavers joining Oklahoma State as power five programs to offer him. Other programs that have offered scholarships include Arkansas State, Houston, Louisiana Tech, and Texas State.

