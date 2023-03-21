With the Oregon State baseball team set to face Portland in nonconference action Tuesday afternoon, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- Oregon State and Portland are meeting for the 238th time on Tuesday. The teams are set to play two more games, both coming in May.

- OSU leads the series, 174-63, and is 86-28 in games played in Corvallis. The Beavers have won eight of the last 10 and 34 of the last 37 meetings dating back to 2007. OSU won 25 straight from 2007 to 2016.

- The Beavers are 4-1 in Mitch Canham's tenure versus the Pilots.

- Garret Forrester walked twice during the series at Stanford and now has 115 for his career. He's in sole possession of sixth in the OSU record books and needs five to tie Ken Bowen, Danny Hayes and Michael Conforto for second-most.

- Forrester has drawn at least one walk in 13 of the Beavers' 20 games this season. He is tied for first in the Pac-12 with 18 walks on the season.

- One of the five Pac-12 players with 18 walks this season is Travis Bazzana, who drew one Sunday and two in the series at Stanford. Bazzana has drawn 63 walks in 83 career games as a Beaver.

- Bazzana is also tied for the Pac-12 lead with nine doubles. OSU, as a team, has 40 doubles, good for fourth in the conference.

- Freshmen Aiden Jimenez and AJ Hutcheson have combined to inherit 22 runners when entering a game this season. Only four have scored.

- Overall, OSU's true freshmen pitchers, which includes Jimenez, Hutcheson, Jacob Krieg, Tyler Mejia and Nelson Keljo, have combined to throw 36 innings, allowing 23 hits and nine earned runs - a 2.25 ERA. The five have struck out 37 to 13 walks.

- The Beavers have turned a Pac-12 best 19 double plays this season. The Beavers have hit into just nine.

- OSU is 5-0 at home when scoring first. The Beavers are 6-0 when leading after six.