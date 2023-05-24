With the Oregon State baseball team (39-16) set to face Arizona (31-23) in the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- Oregon State is making its second trip to Scottsdale for the Pac-12 Tournament. The Beavers were also the No. 2 seed at the inaugural tournament in 2022.

- The Beavers and Wildcats are playing for the fourth time this season. OSU swept Arizona in late April in Corvallis.

- The teams are meeting at a neutral site for just the third time.

- OSU hit .331 with six doubles, three home runs and 18 walks in the series sweep of Arizona.

- Garret Forrester was 8-for-23 (.348) with one double, three home runs and 13 RBI at the 2022 Pac-12 Tournament.

- Forrester is one hit shy of becoming the 12th Beaver in school history to reach 200 for a career. He would become the eighth to do so since the 2005 season.

- Travis Bazzana leads the Pac-12 with a school-record 36 stolen bases this season. He is four shy of becoming the first player from the conference to reach 40 since Washington's Chris Magruder stole 43 in 1997.

- Bazzana enters the tournament on a nine-game hit streak. He has scored 74 runs this season, third-most ever at OSU and nine shy of Cole Gillespie's school record 83 in 2006.

- Both Micah McDowell and Mikey Kane extended hit streaks to 12 games in the regular season finale Saturday. McDowell is 18-for-to (.380) with four doubles, two home runs and 12 RBI during the streak. Kane is 15-for-47 (.319) with five doubles, a home run and 10 RBI.

- The Beavers are batting .331 as a team in May, adding 36 doubles, 25 home runs and 87 walks to 87 strikeouts.

- OSU tallied 15 doubles and 12 home runs in the series sweep of Western Carolina to wrap the regular season. The Beavers rank fifth in the Pac-12 with 110 doubles and sixth with a school-record 78 home runs.

- OSU also leads the Pac-12 with 88 stolen bases, and at 99 attempts, has a .889 success rate.

- The Beavers have also given up the league's fewest stolen bases, at 24. Opponents have attempted a league-low 34 steals against Oregon State.

- OSU is 114-6 under Mitch Canham when taking a lead into the ninth inning.

- OSU is 32-1 when out-hitting an opponent in 2023, and 104-21 under Canham.