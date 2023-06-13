PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Oregon State Lands OL Dylan Sikorski | Inside The Dam: Intel Out Of OV Weekend | Baseball 2024 Preview | Analysis: WR Jayden Dixon-Veal | 2023 Scholarship Chart | Analysis: WR Jamai East

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The honors keeping rolling in for Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana. The sophomore was named an All-Region First-Team selection by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) on Tuesday.

Bazzana, who hails from Sydney, Australia, is now eligible for All-American honors. The ABCA’s selections will be announced on Friday prior to the start of the Men’s College World Series.

The honor is one of many for Bazzana this season. He was named a Second-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. He was also selected to the All-Pac-12 First Team as voted upon by the conference’s coaches, in addition to being named to the All-Defensive Team. Bazzana was also selected to the All-Pac-12 Tournament and NCAA Baton Rouge Regional teams.

Those are just his on the field honors. Last week, he was named an Academic All-America Third-Team selection by College Sports Communicators.

Back to the field, Bazzana, who was also named a Freshman All-American last season, broke the OSU single-season record with 36 stolen bases in 2023. He’s currently tied for the Pac-12 lead with 59 walks, which are tied for the third-most in a single season by a Beaver. He also led OSU with a .374 batting average, 20 walks and three triples. Bazzana finished the season second on the team with 55 runs batted in and was third with 11 home runs.

The All-Region honor is the first of Bazzana’s career and he’s the sixth Beaver to be recognized during Mitch Canham’s tenure as the Pat Casey Head Baseball Coach. Jake Mulholland was recognized in 2021, followed by Ben Ferrer, Cooper Hjerpe, Jacob Melton and Justin Boyd in 2022.

OSU